Bucs’ Martin OK after car accident

Christian Petersen/iStock/Thinkstock(TAMPA, Fla.) – Police say Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin suffered minor injuries after being involved in a car crash in Tampa Thursday afternoon.

Tampa police say Martin was driving a BMW when it was struck by a Kia at approximately 1:15pm. The Kia then rammed into a periodontist’s office. No one was hurt in the building.

As you have read, I was in a little car accident. I am perfectly healthy, my carrrrr..not so much. pic.twitter.com/awUXJZZujn — Doug Martin (@DougMartin22) May 4, 2017

The Buccaneers released a statement saying Martin was treated by the team’s medical staff and is resting at home.

Police told ESPN that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

