Budget Approval For Seneca County Postponed Until Next Week

12/22/16 – 5:15 A.M.

Seneca County Commissioners postponed the final vote on a proposed budget of over $16 million until next week. The Review-Times reports County Administrator Stacy Wilson to commissioners she continues to work on a final version. The county has $16.35 million in revenues for the general fund. The commissioners must pass a budget that correlates with those revenues. Last week, Wilson said she needed to talk to officials with the sheriff’s office. They had a budget request higher than previous years.

Wilson said on Tuesday that the sheriff’s office has revised their budget figures. She added that other numbers still need to be figured out before a final version of the budget is ready for consideration.