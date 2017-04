4/13/17 – 8:21 A.M.

You can get rid of junk laying around your home during Findlay’s upcoming bulk trash drop off day. The event is set for April 22 between 8 am and 4 p.m. at 330 North Cory Street. The street department will have dumpsters at the site to collect trash. The event is only available to Findlay residents. Workers at the site may ask you for picture identification.

The trash collection site won’t accept hazardous material or tires.