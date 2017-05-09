Bystanders lift car off little girl

WPVI-TV(PHILADELPHIA) — Some bystanders are being hailed as heroes after lifting an SUV off a 9-year-old girl in Philadelphia on May 7.

According to ABC-owned station WPVI, Mayonna Joseph, 9, was crossing the street with her sister, Ariana Rivello, 10, and a group of girls when the SUV hit both Ariana and Mayonna.

Ariana only suffered some bumps and bruises, but Mayonna was trapped underneath the vehicle.

“I was scared, and I almost blacked out,” Ariana told WPVI. “I was trying to pick Mayonna up, just to lift her up, but then it was too late and the car came so fast it went over her.”

The driver stopped, but Mayonna was pinned underneath.

As seen in the surveillance video, bystanders swarmed the SUV and began to lift the back end of the vehicle.

“We all helped, and we finally got it up,” one of the good Samaritans, Malachi Thompson, told WPVI.

According to WPVI, Mayonna is in critical condition and suffered severe wounds to her head and chest.

Authorities said the driver, a 46-year-old woman, is cooperating with the investigation.

