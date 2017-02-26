BYU ends Gonzaga’s perfect season with upset win Saturday night

DigitalVision/Thinkstock(SPOKANE, Wash.) — BYU spoiled No. 1 Gonzaga’s perfect season after being the Bulldogs 79-71 Saturday night. The loss snaps Gonzaga’s 29-game winning streak, leaving the team just one win away from an undefeated regular season.

In their regular season home finale, the Bulldogs surrendered a ten point second half lead and lost a chance to become just the fourth team since 1991 to finish the regular season without a loss.

The loss won’t hurt Gonzaga’s pursuit of their first ever Final Four appearance, but it could make their path a little tougher. They could be relegated to a number 2 seed in the tournament after they were locked in as a number one seed when they were undefeated. Even if Gonzaga wins their conference tournament, other teams from larger conferences could be picked for the top four seeds instead.

The Bulldogs will play next in the West Coast Conference Tournament, which begins March 3rd.

