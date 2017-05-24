Caffeine Drinks Might Not Be The Best Choice For Children

05/24/17 – 4:59 P.M.

Caffeine has some useful properties for adults but recently killed a South Carolina teen due to an overdose. Registered Dietitian Rachel Snyder from Blanchard Valley Health System said that caffeine has a lot of side effects.

Rachel Snyder

She added that the list goes on and can be worse for people suffering from anxiety or nervousness. A safe dose of caffeine for adults is up to 400 mg. Snyder said that children don’t need caffeine.

Rachel Snyder

Snyder added that caffeine has shown to be positive for adults by providing extra energy and antioxidants.