Caitlyn Jenner reportedly has gender reassignment surgery

In her upcoming memoir, The Secrets of My Life, the former Olympian reveals that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017, Radar Online first reported and People has confirmed.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she reportedly explains. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful, but liberated,” she says in the memoir, according to People, noting that the decision to undergo the surgery was “complex.”

Jenner reportedly adds, “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”

Jenner legally changed her name to Caitlyn Marie and her gender to female, back in October.

The Secrets of My Life will be available April 25.

