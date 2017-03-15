Cal men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin resigns, expected to take job at University of Misouri

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(BERKELEY, Calif.) — University of California-Berkeley men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has resigned from his position and is close to signing a seven-year contract with the University of Missouri.

Cal announced Martin’s resignation on Wednesday, saying that assistant coach Wyking Jones will serve as the interim coach.

Important news regarding the future of our program. Thank you @CuonzoMartin for your leadership these past 3 years.https://t.co/VlepZhMucH — Cal Men’s Basketball (@calmensbball) March 15, 2017

Martin went 62-39 in three seasons at Cal, with just one berth in the NCAA Tournament. His team’s season ended on Tuesday night with a loss of Cal State-Bakersfield in the first round of the NIT.

Martin has done a strong job recruiting players to Cal in his three years, bringing in five star prospects Jaylen Brown (third overall draft pick in last June’s NBA draft) and Ivan Rabb (an expected first-round pick this June.

ESPN says that Martin’s deal with Missouri would be for seven years.

Cal Athletics Director Mike Williams said in a statement that the school would open a nationwide search for the team’s next permanent head coach.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.