California high school student in custody after threatening a Columbine-style shooting attack

iStock/Thinkstock(CHINO, Calif.) — A Southern California high school student was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly threatening to carry out a Columbine-style shooting attack.

The 15-year-old Chino High School student from Ontario allegedly made the threats via Twitter, ABC affiliate KABC reported Tuesday, citing the Chino Police Department.

The teenager, whose identity was withheld, allegedly tweeted, “I’m recreating Columbine” and “Chino needs a good shooting,” according to a group known as “The Tactical Institute,” who saw the messages and reported them to police, the report said.

The comments refer to the 1999 shooting massacre at Columbine High School in Colorado where two students killed 13 people before taking their own lives. The shooting is the deadliest school massacre in U.S. history.

The student is currently being held at a juvenile facility in San Bernardino on suspicion of criminal threats, according to KABC.

