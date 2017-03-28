California police looking for man seen ‘car surfing’ on highway

California Highway Patrol(LOS ANGELES) — Police are looking for a man spotted “car surfing” on a California highway.

In a video provided to local ABC-owned station KABC-TV, the man appears to dance while hanging off the passenger side of a dark-colored pickup truck for several seconds before he re-enters the car through a window.

The California Highway Patrol told ABC News that the agency is looking for the unknown man. Police stressed the danger of such a stunt, noting that the man could have fallen off the vehicle and into traffic.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

