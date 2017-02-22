Calphalon recalls two million knives over faulty blades

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission(NEW YORK) — Calphalon is recalling approximately two million knives over faulty blades that can break during use, potentially causing a laceration.

The products affected include Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives that were sold in stores nationwide and online between September 2008 and December 2016. The recalled knives were sold both individually and in sets.

[ CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL LIST OF AFFECTED PRODUCTS ]

So far, Calphalon is aware of 27 reports of finger or hand lacerations, four of which required stitches. Overall, the company has received more than 3,000 reports of broken knives.

Affected customers are being asked to stop using the recalled knives immediately. They can reach out to Calphalon to receive a replacement.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.