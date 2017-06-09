Campbell Soup Buys Lands For Findlay Facility

6/9/17 – 5:05 A.M.

Campbell Soup took another step toward building a distribution center in Findlay Thursday. The Courier reports the company bought land south of Hancock County Road 212 for a 741,000 square-foot, $37.5 million facility. The company plans to hire around 220 people when it opens next summer.

Campbell then leased the land to the Blanchard Valley Port Authority. That allows Campbell to avoid paying $1 million in sales taxes on construction materials. Campbell paid the port authority $87,500 on Thursday for their help.

The authority also issued up to $37.5 million in bonds to finance the construction. Campbell will pay off the bonds. The company will also pay the authority $10,000 for the building after completing a four-year lease.

MORE: The Courier