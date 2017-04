4/20/17 – 10:39 A.M.

Campbell Soup plans to build a warehouse in Findlay. The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the company’s site plans for a 741,000 square foot facility during their Thursday meeting. The site is just south of the McLane Distribution Center.

The plans include space for a possible 375,000 square foot addition in the future.

So far there’s no word on when construction will start or how many people the company plans to employ.