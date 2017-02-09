Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to Visit White House on Monday

Prime Minister’s Office(WASHINGTON) — Canadian Pime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit the White House on Monday, according to a White House statement released Thursday morning.

“President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau look forward to a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations,” the statement read in part.

On his official Twitter account, Prime Minister Trudeau indicated that he would focus on economic issues during the visit.

Strong Canada-US ties help the middle class in both our countries. Monday, I’ll meet @realDonaldTrump in DC to keep working for that goal. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 9, 2017

Trudeau will be the third foreign leader to visit the White House under the new Trump administration, after British Prime Minister Theresa May and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is scheduled to visit on Friday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.