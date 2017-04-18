Candidate Profile: Heidi Mercer

4/18/17 – 5:30 A.M.

We continue our look at the candidates running in contested Findlay primary races today. Heidi Mercer is one of four Democrats running for a Council-at-Large seat. Mercer says she’s running so she can give a unique prospective to council…

Audio:Heidi Mercer

Mercer says topics like the opioid epidemic and affordable housing affect younger Findlay residents more.

Mercer says when it comes to the budget, she’d be fairly conservative…

Audio:Heidi Mercer

Mercer adds she believes Findlay residents should have a say in where the budget priorities are.

Mercer says bicyclists should be welcomed in downtown…

Audio:Heidi Mercer

She adds it would also be a good idea to listen to local bike shop owners when it comes to the issue.

Tomorrow’s profile will feature Mary Harshfield.

Full Interview: