Candidate Profile: Michael Tanner

4/27/17 – 5:30 A.M.

We finish our look at the candidates running in contested Findlay primary races today. Mike Tanner is one of two Republicans running for the Third Ward city council seat. Tanner says his experiences as a veteran made him want to run for office…

Audio:Mike Tanner

Tanner adds his first experience as a political candidate has allowed him to get a good feel for the issues in the third ward.

Tanner says the budget looks good for the most part…

Audio:Mike Tanner

Tanner adds some residents he’s talked to think the street survey is too expensive.

Tanner says he does agree with renovating Dorney Plaza…

Audio:Mike Tanner

All the candidate interviews are in the “News Interviews” section of WFIN.com.