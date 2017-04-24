Candidate Profile: Ron Monday

4/24/17 – 5:30 A.M.

We continue our look at the candidates running in contested Findlay primary races today. Ron Monday is one of two Republicans running for council president. Monday says his experience on council sets him apart in the race…

Monday is currently the 3rd ward council representative.

Monday says he understands the council president operates differently than a council member…

Monday adds that even though he’s offered opinions as a council member for 19-years, he believes he could adjust to a neutral role quickly.

Monday says part of the council president’s role is working with the city’s administration, even if there is a disagreement…

