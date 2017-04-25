Candidate Profile: Tom Ross

4/25/17 – 5:30 A.M.

We continue our look at the candidates running in contested Findlay primary races today. Tom Ross is one of two Republicans running for council president. Ross says he believes the council president can allow residents to have more of a say in city matters…

Ross says part of that process mean passing fewer items on an emergency so people can discuss them. He adds he believes the city passes legislation as an emergency too often…

Ross says he understands sticking to the three reading rule would slow down some government processes.

While the council president only votes to break ties in Findlay, Ross says he’d be more likely to foster more discussion in that situation…

Tomorrow’s profile features Third Ward candidate Dina Ostrander.