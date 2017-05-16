Capitol Hill reacts to report that Trump shared classified intelligence

Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Members of President Trump’s administration denied details of a Monday Washington Post report that during a meeting with the Russian foreign minister and ambassador to the United States, the president shared confidential information pertaining to an Islamic State threat.

Democrats on Capitol Hill, however, were quick to register outrage over the reported incident — with even a few members of Trump’s own party joining them.

Here is a look at some of the reaction from lawmakers in Washington:

DEMOCRATS



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

It puts at risk the lives of Americans & those who gather intelligence for our country. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 15, 2017

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

“If news reports are true, President Trump has compromised a key source of intelligence collection against ISIS and jeopardized the security of the American people.

Even if President Trump unwittingly blew a highly classified code-word source to the Russians, that would be dangerous enough. If the president outed a highly classified code-word source intentionally, that would be even more dangerous.

Congress must be given a full briefing on the extent of the damage President Trump has done in compromising highly classified code-word intelligence to the Russians.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.)

Shocking actions for any American President but sadly unsurprising coming from President Trump. https://t.co/yPgycqLyda — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) May 15, 2017

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

If true, this is a slap in the face to the intel community. Risking sources & methods is inexcusable, particularly with the Russians. https://t.co/CRiSC024F7 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) May 15, 2017

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.)

Sharing extremely sensitive classified intelligence w/ Russia undermines national security, breaks trust of our allies & puts lives at risk. — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBookerOffice) May 15, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

Let’s be clear – this is extremely dangerous and a real threat to our security. https://t.co/AOYOHALQQ4 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) May 15, 2017

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.)



Turns out Trump himself is a monumental leaker to the Russians of highly classified information. Reckless, irresponsible, dangerous & stupid https://t.co/R5jX1T0I7e — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 15, 2017

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.)

Hillary emails have harmless “classified” info; Republicans chant “lock her up.” Trump reveals real secrets to Russians; Rs say what?? — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 15, 2017

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.)

This is dangerous and reckless. GOP must put country before party and demand an independent investigation and special prosecutor now. https://t.co/MskFZ0ZP9k — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) May 15, 2017

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.)

For a President who complains so much about leaks, this is stunning https://t.co/H6lJvBY2Fm — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 15, 2017

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.)

Trump’s decision to relay some of our most sensitive intelligence w/ representatives of Russian govt betrays an astounding lack of judgment. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) May 15, 2017

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.)



Trump owes us an explanation for putting lives at risk- he’s betrayed his first responsibility to the safety & security of the United States — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) May 15, 2017

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Report that Trump shared highly classified intelligence with Russians is deeply disturbing. House Intel needs to be briefed immediately. pic.twitter.com/jHaMKy71am — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) May 15, 2017

INDEPENDENTS

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Protecting our national security is one of the most important tasks a president has, and Trump is failing at it. https://t.co/3hr9htzmZ2 — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 15, 2017

REPUBLICANS

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)

“We have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation’s secrets is paramount. The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration.” (Spokesman Doug Andres)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)

“If it’s accurate, it would be troubling.”



Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Frank LoBiondo (R-N.J.)

Media reports are deeply concerning & I will raise issue surrounding disclosure of classified info in @HouseIntelComm when we meet this week — Frank LoBiondo (@RepLoBiondo) May 15, 2017

