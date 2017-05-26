Captain Jack Back? More “Pirates of the Caribbean” films may be on the way

Disney – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth movie in the franchise starring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, opens this weekend, and is expected to rake in somewhere around $80 million for the four days.

The trailer may call it the “final” adventure, but executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer tells ABC Radio that Sparrow may not be ready to walk the plank just jet.

“If people show up and Johnny wants to come back and Disney wants to write a check, we’d love it,” Bruckheimer tells ABC Radio.

Espen Sandberg co-directed the latest adventure, his first Pirates movie, and Depp made his job pretty easy. As far as giving orders to his star, Sandberg says, “Not in this franchise.”

“[Depp] knows Jack Sparrow so well,” he tells ABC Radio. “So what we are doing is just helping the process. Coming with suggestions here and there, but no, he doesn’t need direction.”

And speaking of Depp, Kaya Scodelario, the fresh new face opposite Johnny this time around, did her best to keep things as professional as possible, but she didn’t always succeed.

“I met Johnny and I was like, ‘OK, I handled that pretty well,’ and then the first day on set he came out dressed as Jack Sparrow and I absolutely lost it,” she admits. “I was much more star struck by Jack Sparrow than I was by Johnny Depp. There’s something so iconic about it.”



Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales opens nationwide today from Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

