03/17/17 – 5:12 P.M.

A vehicle caught fire Friday morning on South Blanchard Street in Findlay. Findlay Fire Captain Jerry Greer said that it only took about 2 minutes to get under control, though.

Jerry Greer

Greer said the driver hit a bump in the street which knocked the power out of his car. He managed to get pulled over in front of the laundromat before the engine caught fire.