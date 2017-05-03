Car crash at auto auction leaves three dead in Massachusetts

iStock/Thinkstock(BOSTON) — Three people were killed and at least 11 others were injured in what is believed to be an accidental car crash at an auto auction in Billerica, Massachusetts, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.

A witness said a jeep hit people standing inside the Lynnway Auto Auction as vehicles were lining up and then crashed through the wall of the building, ABC affiliate WCVB-TV in Boston reported.

“I heard a screeching of tires, and, I believe, a Jeep Cherokee went flying by me. In avoiding the cars, whoever was driving this vehicle hit several people,” said Woody Tuttle, an auto auction employee who witnessed the crash, told WCVB.

The State Police said in a news release that authorities believe the incident was an accident.

“At this point, there is no evidence or information to suggest the incident was caused by an intentional or terrorist act. All evidence and information at this time suggest an accidental cause,” the release stated.

Billerica is located about 24 miles northwest of Boston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.