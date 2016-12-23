Carbon Leak Lead To Lima’s Boil Water Advisory But Officials Say The Water Is Safe

12/23/16 – 5:20 A.M.

A carbon leak is to blame for Lima’s boil water advisory Wednesday evening. The Lima News reports that a slight carbon leak into a treated water storage tank caused the cloudiness of the water. Officials say that there was never any danger to water users. The advisory was lifted at 5 a.m. yesterday. Utilities Director Mike Caprella said that as they changed the carbon on the activated carbon filters they saw a spike in cloudiness. He added they continued to check and treat the water.