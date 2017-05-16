Carey Clears Way For Electric Substation Grant

5/16/17 – 6:50 A.M.

Carey moved closer to getting a grant to pay for an electric substation project during their Monday meeting. The Courier reports council voted 5-0 to approve a resolution needed for the grant. The resolution confirmed the village has appropriated funds for the substation construction near Continental Structural Plastics.

The Economic Development Administration is making $418,000 available for the project. The agency initially offered $1.3 million, but lowered the amount when Carey’s council voted to take a higher bid for the project.

Councilman Bob Styer voted in favor of the resolution Monday. He had previously voted against it. In a written statement he said he voted for the measure to, “save the remaining EDA grant of $418,000 for the village electric project.” He added he still didn’t understand why council members took the higher bid at the expense of more grant money.

