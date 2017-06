6/2/17 – 7:27 A.M.

Carey is looking for a new fiscal officer for the village. The Courier reports Nickie Coppler announced her resignation as fiscal officer and council clerk this week. She’s taking a job in the Wyandot County Auditor’s Office.

Coppler served in the roles since January 2015. Before that she handled payroll for the village.

