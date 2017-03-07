Carey Getting School Resource Officer

3/7/17 – 5:29 A.M.

The Carey School District is getting a school resource officer. The Courier reports Brian Lomeli starts in his new role on March 20. Lomeli is currently a resource officer for Findlay City Schools and also a part-time officer and dispatcher in Carey.

The village is paying for the position. Carey Police Chief Rich Kesler says Lomeli will interact with students and staff before and after school and during lunch periods. He’ll also roam the building providing security, and work with students and parents on such issues as bullying and inappropriate texting.

