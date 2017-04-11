Carey Looking At More Ways To Reach Residents

4/11/17 – 5:17 A.M.

Carey officials want to reach out to residents more. The Courier reports the village’s planning committee talked about that subject during a Monday meeting. Mayor Jennifer Rathburn offered to oversee a Facebook page for the village. She also talked about using Twitter and “coffee get-togethers” to interact more with residents.

Rathburn says she wants to “reach people where they’re at.” The group also discussed having council members write columns in local media to provide their prospective of what’s happening in Carey.

