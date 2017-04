by In

04/19/17 – 11:24 A.M.

A Carey man faces sex-related charges. WKTN Radio reports that 21-year-old Devon Layfield stands accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl. Wyandot County Sheriff’s Deputies took him into custody on Sunday.

A grand jury indicted Layfield on charges of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and sexual imposition.