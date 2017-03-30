Carey Man Killed In Wednesday Crash

3/30/17 – 5:33 A.M.

A two-car crash took the life of a Carey man early Wednesday morning. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on Seneca County Road 591 west of New Riegel around 5:30 a.m.

42-year-old Christopher Jacoby of Carey was driving west on the roadway when he went left of center and hit a commercial truck driven by 60-year-old David Lucius of Tiffin. EMS responders pronounced Jacoby dead at the scene.

The patrol continues to investigate the collision, but officials believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The crash caused 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill from the truck. The Ohio EPA responded to help clean up the fuel spill.