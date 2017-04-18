Carey Officials To Get More Info About Automated Meter Readers

4/18/17 – 5:24 A.M.

Carey’s village council wants more information before they make a decision on installing automated water and electric meter readers. The Courier reports members decided to have Verizon Wireless make a presentation about the system at 6 p.m. on May 1.

The cost to install the meters is a little more than $802,000. Village Administrator Roy Johnson says the village would fund the cost over five years. Village officials say installing the meters allows employees to focus on other work.

Some council members expressed concern over the installation costs. Others said they has concerns the equipment could lead to a rate hike in the future.

