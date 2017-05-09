Carey School Officials Look At Options To Sell Old Property

5/9/17 – 5:18 A.M.

Officials in the Carey school district are trying to decide the best way to sell the old school property. The Courier reports the board heard from Ben and Matt Walter of Walter Brothers Auctioneers Monday night. They told board members they could sell the entire 8.5 acre parcel as one unit, or divide it into nine parcels.

The decision likely hinges on which option could bring in more money. The board will likely have a minimum price it will accept for the property.

Superintendent Mike Wank says the village zoned the old school for special use. It goes back to residential use once the district sells it.

