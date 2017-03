3/14/17 – 5:36 A.M.

The Carey school district is asking for less money from a “Safe Routes to School” grant. The Courier reports the school board has dropped a plan to build a a multi-use bicycling, walking and jogging path through Memorial Park.

The changes reduce the cost of the safety upgrade project to around $306,000. The board hopes lowering the cost of the work improves the chances of the state approving a grant to help pay for it.