Carey Sticks With Vaughn Industries For Substation Project – Could Lose Federal Funding

2/7/17 – 5:24 A.M.

Carey’s village council will stick to their decision to award an electric substation construction contract to Vaughn Industries. The Courier reports council members made their decision Monday night. It could cost them more than $1 million in federal funds for the project. Councilmen Robert Styer and Chase Fletcher voted against the deal.

Law Director Emily Beckly told council she talked to legal council from the Economic Development Administration. They told her they agency won’t award a grant to the village since they aren’t taking the lowest bid. Quality Lines of Findlay submitted a $1.5 million proposal for the project. Vaughn Industries’ bid was more than $2.2 million.

Council members said they were willing to split the substation construction and power pole replacement into separate projects. The estimate for the substation project alone is $846,000.

MORE: The Courier