4/5/17 – 9:03 A.M.

Carey’s annual spring cleanup is coming up at the end of the month. The one-day event is set for April 27 this year. Carey’s village council says residents should set items by the curb by 7:30 a.m. that day. There’s a three bag resident per house.

There are a few things you can’t set out, including auto parts, furniture, and liquid paint.