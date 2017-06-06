Carey Weighing Wastewater Treatment Options

6/6/17 – 5:33 A.M.

Carey officials have to decide what to do about an aging wastewater treatment plant in the village. The Courier reports the cost of a new facility is around $9.6 million, while the cost to upgrade the current plant is around $7.7 million. Village Administrator Roy Johnson told council they have to make changes to meet nutrient removal standards for phosphorous during a Monday night meeting.

Representatives from a Toledo design firm spoke during the meeting. They said some of the equipment in the current plant dates back to when it was first built in 1938. They added a new plant would likely be more efficient from a cost and operations standpoint. Improvements made in 2001 and 2005 would remain.

Carey could pay for part of the plant with $3.8 million in the village’s sewer debt fund. The rest of the funding would come from a 20-year loan from the Ohio Water Development Authority or Water Pollution Control Loan Fund.

