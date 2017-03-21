Carey’s Mayor And Law Director Stepping Down Following Pledge Of Allegiance Controversy

3/21/17 – 5:24 A.M.

Carey’s mayor and law director say they are stepping down from their jobs. The Courier reports Mayor Armand Getz and Law Director Emily Beckly say they have received threats after the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lord’s Prayer weren’t recited at the last village council meeting. During the March 6 meeting, Getz announced the pledge wouldn’t be apart of meeting agendas going forward. Beckly recommended the same for the prayer, citing a lawsuit against a village in Michigan over saying the Lord’s Prayer.

On Monday, Carey’s council voted unanimously to reinstate the pledge and call for a moment of silence at the beginning of every meeting.

Getz said, “If I thought for one minute that someone could conscientiously object to one or both the prayer and Pledge of Allegiance and not suffer any adverse consequences, I would have left it alone.” His resignation is effective April 1. He had already decided not to run for reelection.

