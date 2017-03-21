Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to have surgery on throwing shoulder

Phil Ellsworth/ESPN Images(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will undergo surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder according to ESPN. The team announced Tuesday that the operation will be performed on March 30.

Newton is expected to miss organized team activities (OTAs) earlier in the summer, but is expected to be ready for training camp in late July.

ESPN reports the tear occurred in Week 14 of last season in a game against the Los Angeles, then San Diego, Chargers. An MRI revealed afterwards Newton had suffered a partial tear, but the team did not report it. Newton did not miss a game due to the injury.

Newton has missed just three games over his six year career, and this will be his second offseason surgery.

The team’s head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion talked about the plan for Newton post-surgery on the team’s website.

Newton can start throwing again 12 weeks after surgery, and then a month later he can join the team according to Vermillion. ESPN reports that will give him enough time to be ready for the start of training camp.

