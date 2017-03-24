Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds memorial service set for Saturday

Getty Images/Ethan Miller(LOS ANGELES) — On Saturday, the public gets a chance to say a final farewell to Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who died one day apart late in December.

The memorial will be held at the Hall of Liberty at Forest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at 1 p.m. ET. Fans can attend on a first come, first served basis, and when the hall fills up, they’ll be able to stand outside and watch the service on screens.

Can’t make it to California? The whole thing will be live-streamed on DebbieReynolds.com.

Debbie’s son Todd told Variety not long ago, “The public is invited because that’s how my mother would want it. She was very connected to her fans and felt they were a part of her.

Fisher also said that a video of a song that James Blunt wrote as a tribute to Carrie will be released on the day of the memorial. James and Carrie were good friends; before he found fame with his hit “You’re Beautiful,” he actually lived with her. In fact, he wrote “You’re Beautiful” in her bathroom.

“It might rip your heart out,” Todd Fisher said of the song.

