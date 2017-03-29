Carroll: Lynch “entertaining the thought” of returning

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images(PHOENIX) – Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says retired running back Marshawn Lynch isn’t ruling out a return to the NFL.

“He came through the office and had a good visit,” Carroll said at the league owners meetings on Wednesday in Phonenix. “I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of it. I can’t tell you how strong it is. You’ve got to talk to him. And that chance isn’t happening.”

The 30-year-old was placed on the reserve/retired list in May 2016.

Carroll was asked if Lynch could contribute after being away from the game. “I don’t know,” Carroll said. “It depends on how he’s approached this offseason. He looked OK. The mentality that it takes to play this game the way he plays this game, he has to really be invested and ready because he goes deep when he plays. Whether or not that’s still in him, the burn is still there, I couldn’t tell that from talking to him. I know that he was playing with the idea.”

If Lynch was reinstated, he would remain under contract with the Seahawks.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.