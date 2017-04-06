Cat drinks from mayor’s mug during interview

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Nils Ušakovs may be known for being the mayor of Latvia’s capital city, Riga, but now he’s known for a “cat-astrophic” interview caught on camera.

Ušakovs is an animal lover. In fact, there are two adopted cats named Kuzya and Muris who live in the town hall building in Riga.

Since 2011, they’ve had the town hall as their playground. Ušakovs has even played social media games with the cats, posting this interactive 360-degree photo on his Facebook page that challenges his followers to find both Kuzya and Muris in his office.

On Tuesday, Ušakovs was participating in an online Q&A session when — about 17 minutes into the interview — one of the cats strutted into frame and started to drink out of Ušakovs’ mug.

Ušakovs calmly watched the cat drink out of his mug and then tried to pet the cat as it jumped off the table.

