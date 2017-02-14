Cavaliers’ Kevin Love expected to miss 6 weeks

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) – Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love will miss six weeks as he undergoes a scope on his injured left knee according to ESPN. The regular season ends two weeks after his expected return, and even if Love does return on time, he may possibly not be able to play his usual amount of minutes until the postseason.

The subject of trade rumors with Carmelo Anthony in recent weeks, Love has had a stellar year in Cleveland. He is averaging over twenty points per game and earned his fourth All Star appearance, helping lead the Cavs to the top of the Eastern Conference.

It’s unclear how the Cavaliers will replace Love’s production. He is the team’s leading rebounder and third-leading scorer. One potential player they could have traded for to replace Love was dealt on Tuesday. ESPN reports the Orlando Magic shipped Serge Ibaka to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Terrance Ross and a first round pick in this summer’s draft.

LeBron James said of the injury it, “sucks,” and that it’s particularly hard with guard J.R. Smith also out of the lineup. Channing Frye will start in place of Love in the first game he’s sidelined. James Jones and Derrick Williams could be relied upon to play in Love’s place as well.

The Cavaliers are in action Tuesday night. They face the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Raptors are in Chicago to play the Bulls. Both start times are 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.