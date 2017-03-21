CDC: Infant mortality declines 15 percent

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Infant mortality in the U.S. declined 15 percent between 2005 and 2014, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mortality rates fell for four out of the five leading causes of infant death: Congenital malformations, prematurity/low birth weight, sudden-infant death syndrome (SIDS) and maternal complications. SIDS alone saw a 29 percent decrease.

The rate for the other leading cause of death, unintentional injuries, increased 11 percent.

The CDC figures also show that where you live can make a difference. Overall, 33 states saw a decline in infant mortality, while the remaining 17 saw no significant change.

The states where the numbers went down at least 20 percent were Connecticut, South Carolina, Colorado and Washington, D.C.

