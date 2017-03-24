CedarCreek Church Partners With Habitat For Humanity For Three County Build

03/24/17 – 12:07 P.M.

CedarCreek Church is partnering with Habitat for Humanity for a three county build. The church decided it is important to have an impact in all the counties they serve. They raised over $40,000 and recruited 300 volunteers for builds in Hancock, Lucas, and Wood Counties. The builds will take place from March 25 to April 8.

They will hold a blessing for the buildings tomorrow at 8 a.m. on all three build sites. You can join them at 1211 Blanchard Avenue in Findlay, 106 Poplar Street in North Baltimore, or 451 W. Capistrano in Toledo.