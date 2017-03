03/20/17 – 5:40 P.M.

Blanchard Valley Center will have their celebrity basketball game Tuesday. Quality Service Director Denise Roush told WKXA’s Dave Crosser that there are plenty of celebrities.

Denise Roush

The doors open at 7 p.m. and there’s no cost to get in. The games will be held at the University of Findlay’s Croy Gym.