Celebs react to Trump’s decision to skip star-studded White House Correspondents’ Dinner

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Following President Donald Trump’s announcement Saturday that he plans to skip April’s star-studded White House Correspondents’ Dinner, many celebrities took to Twitter to celebrate his decision.

I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner this year. Please wish everyone well and have a great evening! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted, “Shhhh. This is r big chance! We sneak in #Obama & #Hillary, tell Trump he’s “president of United States of Mar-a-Lago” & #resist #Indivisible.”

Longtime Trump nemesis Rosie’ O’Donnell was less kind, tweeting, “seriously – u need to get help.”

And comedian Billy Eichner, who regularly tweets anti-Trump comments, implied the president is thin-skinned, writing, “HAHAHAHA WHAT A SNOWFLAKE.”

HAHAHAHA WHAT A SNOWFLAKE https://t.co/8HGUEAzHSR — billy eichner (@billyeichner) February 25, 2017

ZACH BRAFF

Does this mean the parties are back on? https://t.co/DfVnzAYxSG — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) February 25, 2017

ARSENIO HALL

WHAT!? Trump says he won’t attend White House Correspondents Dinner – ABC News – https://t.co/b3aNOZadsB via @ABC @tjmshow — Arsenio Hall (@ArsenioHall) February 25, 2017

GEORGE TAKEI

If @AlecBaldwin fills in for @realDonaldTrump at the Correspondents dinner, a bit of karmic balance might be restored to the universe. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 26, 2017

DON CHEADLE

Trump declines to attend White House correspondents’ dinner – CNN Winner winner, chicken dinner … https://t.co/GG4E0HA0W4 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) February 25, 2017

JESSICA CHASTAIN

#WHCD raises money for scholarships for young journalists, just as it has every year since 1921 #FreedomOfThePress #NoPropagandaPress pic.twitter.com/NBfIlj7kjF — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 25, 2017

SAMANTHA RONSON

I am now available to dj any and all parties 🎉 https://t.co/xl0HuiU6Jf — samantha ronson (@samantharonson) February 25, 2017

ALYSSA MILANO

Trump is rsvp’ing “will not attend”. https://t.co/MPfRxhuzJW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 25, 2017

