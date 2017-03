the_guitar_mann/iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Central Command has confirmed an airstrike conducted on Thursday against al Qaeda in Syria.

The strike targeted a meeting location in Idlib, Centcom said. Several terrorists are believed to have been killed.

Centcom notes that Idlib has been a “safe haven” for al Qaeda. In January, a strike destroyed an al Qaeda training camp.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.