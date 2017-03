03/14/17 – 2:21 P.M.

Century Health is raising money for a couple of improvement projects and is nearly there. Fund development director Gary Bright said that they are about halfway to their goal.

Bright said the money will fund two major projects.

He said that these projects are needed because of the increase in patient traffic.

You can donate online at centuryhealth.net or on their facebook page. You can also donate by check or by calling Gary Bright at 419-427-5128.