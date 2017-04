04/12/14 – 1:40 P.M.

Century Health is hosting a survey to gauge how they are doing in the community. Development director Gary Bright said that they want to see what people know about Century Health.

Gary Bright

Bright added that it is okay if people aren’t aware of what Century Health is and what it does. Any information gained from the survey will help them determine what they should do next.

You can take the survey here.