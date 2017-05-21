Chaffetz hopes Trump didn’t call Comey ‘nut job’ to Russians

Alex Wong/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, who is leading one of the congressional investigations of Russia’s election interference and its possible ties to the Trump campaign, said he’s concerned by a report in The New York Times that President Trump called fired FBI Director James Comey a “nut job” at a meeting with Russian government officials.

“I hope that’s not true. I don’t know if that’s what was said or not,” the Utah Republican told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos of the report about the president’s May 10 meeting.

Chaffetz added that he would prefer that Trump had confronted the Russians over their interference with the election. “You would like the president to beat them over the head over that,” he said Sunday on This Week.

The House Oversight Committee needs to see transcripts of all relevant conversations about the Russia investigation, Chaffetz said, referring to any written accounts of the Oval Office meeting with the Russians and Comey’s reported detailed memos of his own interactions with the president.

“It’s important to remember that nobody has even seen these documents,” the congressman said. “We’re certainly pursuing them, and I hope we find them sooner rather than later.”

Chaffetz said he expects to speak with Comey on Monday.

Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, said on the same segment of This Week that he hopes Chaffetz will use his subpoena power to get the meeting transcripts.

“I want every note that they have,” Cummings said to Stephanopoulos. “There have been so many lies and so many contradictions, so I’m hoping that the chairman will issue subpoenas.”

But Cummings stopped short of suggesting the president might ultimately face impeachment. “I think they we need to gather the facts,” he said. “I have been always one to be very careful as regards to gathering the facts and then coming to the conclusion.”

