05/03/17 – 11:39 A.M.

The Ohio GOP Chairwoman will be making a visit in Ottawa in two weeks. Jane Timken will be stopping at the Putnam County Educational Services Center at 7 p.m. on May 17. The event is free but RSVP is required to attend. You can RSVP by visiting the Putnam County Ohio Republican Party website at putnamrepublicanparty.org

Timken became the chair of the GOP in January.